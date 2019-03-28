Melissa A. Renski, 45, of Chillicothe, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Melissa was born, Jan. 4, 1974, in Peoria, a daughter of Michael McCarthy and Sandra M. Swendsen. She married Michael J. Renski on Oct. 19, 2012, in Peoria.

She is survived by her husband, Michael of Chillicothe, along with her mother Sandra (Bruce) Scott of Delavan. She is also survived by one daughter, Savannah Besco of Chillicothe, two step-sons, Jacob of Metamora and Adam of Morton, two brothers, Patrick (Sarah) McCarthy of Washington, and Tony Pari of Chicago, four half-brothers, Joey, Jason, Jacob and Michael McCarthy, all of Peoria and two step-sisters Breah (Michelle Riggs) Scott of Bloomington and Kaitlyn Scott of Peoria Heights.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael McCarthy.

Melissa was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and was employed at OSF Medical Center, working in the Insurance Department. She loved gardening and reading.

A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 29, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights, with a half hour prior visitation. The Rev. Michael Driscoll will officiate and burial of cremains will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to a trust fund for daughter, Savannah or Illinois CancerCare.

