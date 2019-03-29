1932 - 2019

James “Jim” S. Bennet, 86, of Minier, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.

He was born Sept. 27, 1932, in Allentown, to Myrle N. and Grace M. Imig Bennet. He married Mildred Schmidgall on Feb. 16, 1957, in Morton, and she survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Matthew (Karen) Bennet of Morton and Dave (Kristyne) Bennet of Willow Springs, Mo.; six grandchildren, Ryan (Tory) Bennet, Jennifer Bennet, Paige Bennet, Dylan Bennet, Megan Bennet, and Darcy Bennet; two sisters, Marjorie Bodden of Fort Belvoir, Va., and Jackie (Deane) Weihmeir of Hopedale; and his Australian Shepherd, Spot.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bill Bennet.

Jim was a lifelong farmer in the Minier-Hopedale area and also worked at R.A. Cullinan in Tremont for over 40 years, as an operating engineer.

He was a United States Army Veteran during the Korean War and participated in the Peoria Greater Honor Flight in 2013.

He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Minier, a member of International Union of Operating Engineers 649 in Peoria, and a member of Morton Whirl-a-Way Square Dancing Club.

Cremation has been accorded. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Minier, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. Rev. Robert Sherman will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. Burial will be in Gaines Cemetery at a later date. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to his church or Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.