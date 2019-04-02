1929 - 2019

Uhl Elmer Boss, 89, of Pekin, formerly of Talbott’s Addition Manito, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born to Charles Albert and Zelma Mattie (Lyle) Boss in Union Point, Georgia on June 19, 1929. He married Brenda Moundree Sowell on April 23, 1949.

Uhl is survived by his wife, Brenda; four daughters, Gail Embry, Ruth (Jeff) Marlow, Susan (Gregg) Schmidgall, Nancy (Joseph) Taylor all of Pekin; grandchildren, Kyle Embry, Rachel Orozco, Josh Marlow, Brittany Sullivan, Kelsey Marlow, Chad Schmidgall, Nathan Schmidgall, Zachary Taylor; and 21 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Uhl was a member of United Methodist Church of Manito. He was a member of Bowling Hall of Fame and Buick Board. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and bowling.

Uhl retired from Sherex Chemical in January 1988, after over 30 years of service.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, Roger Thomas will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Pekin.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to American Heart Association.

To leave Uhl’s family an online condolence please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.