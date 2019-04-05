1945 - 2019

William “Bill”, “Bid” E. Bloom Jr., 73, of Pekin, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health — Methodist in Peoria.

Born Sept. 8, 1945, in Pekin to William E. and Martha (Samms) Bloom Sr., he married Laura Heinz on Oct. 8, 1977, in Kickapoo. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Andrew (Stacia Dane) Bloom of Pekin; two grandchildren, Alexiss and Quentin; siblings Mary Jane (Keith) Conkling of Hopedale and John “Jack” (Pam) Bloom of Peoria; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, JoAnn Clayberg; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Delmar J. and Genevieve M. Heinz.

Bid was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1966 to 1968.

He had worked as a truck salesman for 45 years at Centre State International Truck Sales in Peoria, retiring in 2013.

A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Bid lived for his family and was his son’s best friend.

He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, the Fighting Illini and Pekin Community High School.

His funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Deacon Ernie Whited will officiate. Visitation will from 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin. Military rites will be provided by the U.S. Army and Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Midwest Affiliate, 530 N. Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61537 or Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 303 S. Seventh St., Pekin, IL 61554.

