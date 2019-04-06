1925 - 2019

Retired Brigadier General George H. Mason, 93, of Pekin, passed away at 10:52 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home.

Born April 12, 1925, in Eureka to William L. and Violet (Hunsinger) Mason, he married Marilyn Ruth Thees on June 6, 1952, in Denver, Colo. She died Sept. 20, 2017, in Pekin.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Marvin.

Surviving are four children, Diane (Ross) Gould of Pekin, Dr. John Mason of St. Pete Beach, Fla., Marianne (Phil) Harris of Morton and Judy (Joe) Murphy of Parker, Colo.; 13 grandchildren, Dr. Nicholas (Carrie) Gould, Jacob Gould, Benjamin (Megan) Gould, Rachel Sepich, Austin Mason, Jennie Mason, Hannah (Austin) Belleau, Aaron Murphy, Katie Murphy, Laura Murphy, Ted Murphy, Beth Murphy and Sue Murphy; three great-grandchildren, Silas, Mason and Cora Gould; one sister, Evelyn McClintick of Chillicothe; and his faithful companion, Bear.

George enlisted in the Army Air Corp. in July 1943 for pilot training, where he first developed his great love of flying. He attended Eureka College after the war, graduating in 1949, and he then joined the 169 Fighter Squadron.

He was hired by the Peoria Air National Guard 182 to be the tactical air support group’s first flying training instructor in 1952.

He served full time in the Air National Guard in many positions including group deputy commander for operations and in the air technician position of air operations officer. At various times in his career, George also served as squadron operations officer, squadron commander, director of operations from 1972 to 1975, and group commander from March 12, 1975, until Oct. 22, 1975, and later from Nov. 30, 1976, until Feb. 28, 1977.

George’s love for flying took him to all 50 states, on four trips to Europe and the Caribbean. He was able to participate in the Greater Peoria Honor Flight in October 2012.

He enjoyed volunteering his time, teaching canoe safety classes at the Juvenile Diabetes Camp and also with the American Red Cross. He was an avid photographer and even had his own dark room in his home. He specialized in aerial photography with the Air Guard.

George was a member of the American Diabetes Association, Celestial Investors Investment Club, Peoria Computer Club, Rotary Club of Pekin and the William Schaefer American Legion Post 44 in Pekin. He also served as an assistant boy scout leader, taking the troops to Piedmont Scout Reservation Camp. He was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pekin.

George was a man who could do anything and loved to spend time with his family, teaching them anything they needed or wanted to know such as woodworking, fishing, auto repair and home repair. He built the house that he resided in.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pekin. The Rev. Daniel J. Bishop will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Entombment will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, where full-military rites will be provided by the U.S. Air Force.

The family would like to thank Kyles Care for the wonderful care they provided in the home. We would like to especially thank Michaela, Megan and Suzanne — without your loving care and compassion, we would not have been able to continue to care for dad at home as was his wish.

Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554 or to the Children’s Hospital of Illinois, Juvenile Diabetes Resource Center, 800 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61603.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.