1970 - 2019

Dr. Richard “Rich” Campbell, 49, of Pekin, passed away at 6:58 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019.

He was born in Colorado Springs, Colo. to Richard and Jennifer (Smith) Campbell. He married Lara Tidaback on Aug. 15, 1992, at First Christian Church in Pekin. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Ginsey Campbell at home; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Barbara Tidaback, who were like parents to him since college; and furry family members, Tiger, Stormy, Midnight and Sparxi.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his grandfather, Richard Campbell; his grandmother, Maureen Campbell; and furry family members, Numbers, Patches and Blue.

He was a member of the SCA medieval society, where he was known as Magnus Mac Colyn of the Clan Campbell Breadalbane. He received two James Beard Awards for his cooking, two Purple Frets, a Dragon Tooth Award, as well as several archery awards. Rich was a master chef and enjoyed preparing feasts. He was an avid Broncos fan. He was extremely talented with computers, was a proficient beta tester, and renowned for his ability to assemble working items from the spare parts of several mismatched systems. He was a social bumblebee that never met a stranger. Rich’s greatest joy of all was his best buddy, his partner in crime, his daughter Ginsey.

In lieu of a Viking funeral, a celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to a college fund that has been established for Ginsey Campbell. Checks may be made out to Barbara Tidaback.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.