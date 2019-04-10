1958 - 2019

Randal Lee “Randy” Brandt, 60, of Pekin, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 10, 1958, in Pekin to Clifford Harry and Mary Elizabeth (Denny) Brandt.

Surviving are his mother, Mary Brandt of Pekin; one son, Clifford Vincent “Ford” Brandt of Topeka, Kan.; one daughter, Elizabeth Mae “Elli” Brandt of Topeka; three brothers, Clifford Wayne (Danise) Brandt, Roger Dennis Brandt, both of Pekin, and Robert (Cynthia) Brandt of Lexington; numerous nieces and nephews; the mother of his children, Joni (Oberle) Tosi of Topeka; and step-sons Trent and Travis McLanahan and their mother, Cindy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Harry Brandt.

Randy had proudly served with the U.S. Army.

Randy was a member and last worked out of Laborers Local #231 in Pekin for Advance Asphalt on April 2, 2019. He previously had retired after a 25-year career with the railroad, last working as a locomotive engineer for Canadian Pacific Railroad and previously with Chicago Northwestern Railroad, where he was a track foreman.

He really enjoyed fishing with friends and was a member of Pekin Eagles Aerie 1869. He also enjoyed brick and block masonry repair work.

He was of the Catholic faith and attended Pekin First Church of the Nazarene.

His celebration of life memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Deacon Tim Blanchard will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Cremation will be accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Randy Brandt Children’s Memorial Educational Fund in care of Busey Bank, 33 S. Fourth St., Pekin, IL 61554.

