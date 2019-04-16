1941 - 2019

Ronald Dean Rippey Sr., 77, of Pekin, passed away at 5 a.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home.

Born Sept. 3, 1941, in East Chicago, Ind. to C.W. and Evelyn (Thompas) Rippey, he married Donna J. DeGard on July 12, 1961, Crown Point, Ind. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Ron (Deborah) Rippey Jr. and David Rosenswipe, both of Pekin; two daughters, Judith (Darrell) Lemons and Belinda Rosenswipe; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one niece, Sherry Hall of Alabama; and one nephew, Jeff Blue of Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Marty Rosenswipe; and one sister, Carolyn Dollar.

Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Marines.

He retired from the Par-A-Dice Riverboat in 2012 as a blackjack dealer.

A computer enthusiast, Ron enjoyed watching T.V., especially NCIS. He was a family man, who enjoyed his grandchildren dearly.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Chaplain Jack Brown will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin. Military rites will be provided by the U.S. Marine and Tazewell Military Rites Team.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Boys & Girls Club of Pekin, 1101 Veerman St., Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.