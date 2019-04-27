1947 - 2019

Sharon Kay Gillespie, 71, of San Antonio, FL passed April 15, 2019. Sharon was born to Wilford and Nellie Thannert, October 26, 1947, in Peoria, IL.

She graduated from Academy of Our Lady High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Illinois University.

She married Jack Leroy Gillespie in 1974, and they lived together most recently in San Antonio, FL. Together they raised 2 children. She leaves as her legacy: Mary Ellen (Gillespie) Drennen and Joseph Patrick Gillespie. She also leaves to cherish her memory two siblings, Stephen Michael (Cherie) Thannert and Julia Ann (Dale) Moore.

Her children remember her as a fun-loving, and hard-working mother.

She is preceded in death by her father Wilford C. Thannert. Sharon is survived by her mother Nellie Thannert, Morton Illinois, her husband Jack, her daughter Mary Ellen Drennen, Thornton, Colorado, and her son Joseph Patrick Gillespie, Thornton, Colorado.

She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, John Connor Drennen, 19, Jack Ryan Drennen, 16, and Maia Hollyn Drennen, 12.

She enjoyed gardening, painting and many craft activities. Sharon also enjoyed cooking, her favorites included fried chicken, lasagna, caramel apple pie, grape pie, Texas cake and her famous Swedish Tea Rings. Sharon loved her pets. She is missed by her Samoyed, Theadora and Daisy her Shih Tzu. Vigil

Services will be held Thursday, May 2, at 11:30 a.m. at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., followed by burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Staging area A. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com.