1925 - 2019

Paul Alan Mitchell, 94, a veteran of World War II and a longtime engineer with Caterpillar Tractor, died on April 29, 2019, at his home in Marquette Heights, Illinois. He had celebrated his 94th birthday in March.

Paul was born on March 28, 1925, in Ames, Iowa, to Edna Ellen Clark Mitchell and Paul Decatur Mitchell. After graduating from Ames High School in 1943, he followed his brothers, Wallace and Dow, into the military in World War II. He served as a waist gunner and togglier in B-17 bombers over central and eastern Europe as part of the 15th Air Force, flying out of Foggia, Italy. He rose to staff sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1945.

Paul studied mechanical engineering at Iowa State College, where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Jean Becker, a home economics major from Gainesville, Florida. They married in 1948 and earned bachelor’s degrees in 1949. They settled in Marquette Heights, where they raised daughters Kay, Sue, and Amy, and son Alan. The couple’s first child, Jo Ellen, died in infancy.

His career included gas and diesel engine projects with Fairbanks-Morse in Beloit, Wisconsin; Baldwin-Lima-Hamilton in Lima, Ohio; and Caterpillar in Peoria, Illinois. He retired in 1983. Paul volunteered with the Marquette Heights Fire Department, Marquette Heights and Pekin Presbyterian churches, Boy Scouts, and Caterpillar Camping Club. Professional memberships included American Society of Mechanical Engineers and Society of Automotive Engineers. He also was involved with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

During 70 years of marriage, Paul and Liz traveled around the United States and abroad, including canoeing in Canada and taking a photo safari in Africa. The family often went swimming, fishing, camping, and beachcombing. Paul played golf and bridge, watched baseball and football, and pursued bargains at garage sales. He boasted Scottish ancestry and adored bagpipe music.

Survivors include his wife, Liz; daughters Kay Mitchell, Sue Mitchell, and Amy Galbraith (husband Bob); son Alan (wife Connie); grandchildren Mona and Mike Copenhaver, Alice Mitchell, George Mitchell, Eleanor Mitchell, Laura Galbraith, Ellen Galbraith, and Ken Galbraith; sister- and brother-in-law Ann and Bob Herrick; and nieces and nephews. Grandchildren Grace Mitchell and Joshua Duve died earlier.

Paul's memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at First United Presbyterian Church, 1717 Highwood Ave. in Pekin, IL 61554. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will be served immediately after the service, also at the church. Inurnment will be at Ames Municipal Cemetery, Ames, Iowa, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church.

