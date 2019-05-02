1926 - 2019

Sylvia Eileen (DeWitt) Williamson, 93, of Cary, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Three Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Cary. She was formerly of Pekin. She also lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Born Feb. 18, 1926, in Peoria to Edward George and Ermil Kathleen (Smith) DeWitt, she married Wilbourn Arnold Williamson on Dec. 9, 1942, in Kahoka, Missouri. He died Feb. 5, 1994. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are one daughter, Patricia Jacobson of Cary; two sons, Wilbourn “Bill” (Carol) Williamson of Pekin and David Williamson of Lincoln, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Todd (Jeanette) Jacobson of Rolling Hills Estates, California, Eric (Nina) Jacobson of Bartlett, Cheryl (Tom) Carlile of Dunlap, Pamela (Eric) Rahn of Tremont and Todd (Sarah) Williamson of Lincoln, Nebraska; 13 great-grandchildren, Justin (Megan) Colson of Manito, Alex Carlile of Waco, Texas, Bailey (Paige) Carlile of Groveland, Edwin and Josephine Jacobson of Rolling Hills Estates, California, Emily and Ella Carlile of Dunlap, Talia and Truman Jacobson of Bartlett, Megan and Wensley Rahn of Tremont and Clay and Aaron Williamson of Lincoln, Nebraska; one great-great-granddaughter of Tremont; one sister, Joan (Marlin) Smith of Creve Coeur and sister-in-law, Joyce Starkweather of Fairview, Texas.

Sylvia was a 60-year member of the Order of Eastern Star #71 in La Crescent, Minnesota, 50-year member of Golden Rule Shrine #21 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the Lake Zurich Senior Club and YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Volunteer of the Year in 1998.

A homemaker, Sylvia greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a former member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where she taught Sunday School and served in the Ladies Aid.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to Journey Care, 405 N. Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010 or to church of donor’s choice.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.