1949 - 2019

Paul Willis West, 70, of Manito, passed away at approximately 5 a.m. on May 15, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice.

He married Rhonda Tisdale on July 27, 1969.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Randall West.

He is survived by five brothers, Fred, James, Mike, Robert, and Jon Scott West; and two sisters, Cheryl (West) Leonard and Regina (West) Brantley.

He was the loving father of Kellie (West) Sharp and Bryan West.

He was the attentive grandfather of Kyle Wayne Miles (his best buddy), Emma Vocaturo and Reagan West.

Paul was an avid musician at a young age playing bass guitar. He was a dominant force in the West family.

He was an electrician and worked until he retired at Caterpillar after 30-plus years.

Special thanks to the staff of OSF Richard L. Owens for being so loving and making his last days pain free and comfortable.

Memorials and donation can be made to OSF Richard L. Owens.