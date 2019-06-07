1931 - 2019

Jean Price, 88, of Pekin, passed away and entered into Heaven’s gates at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Villa of Hollybrook in Pekin.

The second oldest of 12 children, she was born May 9, 1931, in Mason County to Earl and Bessie (Mibbs) Vaughn. She married Paul L. Price on Jan. 14, 1951, in Havana. Jean joined Paul, the love of her life, who has been waiting in Heaven for her since Aug. 5, 2018.

Also preceding her in death are her parents, five sisters and four brothers.

Surviving are two daughters, Dee (Rick) Hodgson and Jill Byerline, both of Pekin; one son, Randy (Julie) Price of Pekin; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jimmy (SueAnn) Vaughn and Gale (Linda) Vaughn, both of Havana.

Jean was a member of Eastside Bible Church in Morton, where she had been a member of the Super Seniors group.

A homemaker, Jean’s greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed being a hostess for family gatherings, and she never let anyone go away hungry. She also loved reading her Bible and evangelism for her Lord.

Her graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614 or to Eastside Bible Church, 1310 W. Jefferson St., Morton, IL 61550.

