1960 - 2019

Rita Sue Schuck, 59, of Pekin, passed away at 6:23 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her home.

Born May 6, 1960, in Peoria to Richard and Sandra (Jordan) Eddy, she married Francis “Frank” Eugene Schuck on Sept. 5, 1979, in Peoria. He died Sept. 18, 2011, in Pekin.

She was also preceded in death by her mother and father; one son, Frank Schuck Jr.; two daughters, Carrie Schuck and Shawna Lehney; one grandson, Cole Martin; and one great-grandson, Ashton Schuck.

Surviving are one daughter, Jennifer (Eric) Wisher of Pekin; one son, Jonathon Schuck of Pekin; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Eddy of South Pekin, Randy Cusack of Hanna City and Mike Cusack of Edwards; one sister, Veronica of Farmington; Ronald Cusack of Edwards, whom raised her; and Tim (Danielle) Miller of Glasford, whom she thought of as a son.

Rita had worked in area health care for many years.

A loving mother and grandmother, Rita enjoyed playing bingo and slot machines. Her two greatest joys were her family and attending and cheering on her family at the dirt track.

Her funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Brandon Dillard will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.

Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society, 4234 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61614 or Lupus Foundation of Central Illinois, P.O. Box 791, Pekin, IL 61554.

