Aaron Matthew Camp, 30, of Peoria, passed away at 3:56 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria after a courageous, hard-fought fight against viral and bacterial pneumonias with a complication. He is now in heaven with God and his mother.

Born Jan. 12, 1989, he was the son of Elizabeth Ruth Hoffman. His mother preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2008 in Peoria. He also was preceded in death by his father.

Surviving are his loving grandparents, Dr. Robert and Patricia (Zipfel) Schmidt of Groveland and Barbara and David Hoffman of Chillicothe. He is also survived by five loving brothers and sisters, Jeremiah Schuster (36), Amanda Victoria Tochalauski (34 1/2), Quinn Patrick Tochalauski (34 in July), Abigail Victoria Tochalauski (33) and Christopher Thomas Tochalauski (19). Aaron’s siblings rallied around him through this last illness, and except for the day he died, Aaron laughed with them, giggled when they called him “Pizza Man,” and shared his country and spiritual music with all who came to visit. He even colored with his sisters and his nurses to brighten up his room. Aaron also has a large, extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. We all feel very blessed to have had him with us for 30 plus years. While he could be stubborn at times, most of the time he was a sweet, caring young man with an infectious laugh. During his years in the Peoria community, he was associated with PARC (now Epic) and the Peoria School system, graduating from Jamieson High School. His last home was the Lucerne House, a residence of Help at Home in Peoria. He really enjoyed his home with its large basketball hoop, and he loved the staff there. Aaron also enjoyed riding his big Tryke and dancing. His favorite “dancing spot” was Friday night events with People with Unlimited Potential (PUP). Aaron also was, and continues to be, “spiritual.” He always folded his hands to pray and nodded his head as other people said the prayer. Aaron’s belief in God has been such a comfort to his family, especially during the last three weeks. Also of comfort to Aaron and his family was the excellent care Aaron received from the medical staff and all his caregivers.

Aaron was a member of Groveland Missionary Church, where he attended Sunday school. Formerly, he attended Northminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria and their Sunday school program.

His celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Groveland Missionary Church. Pastor Timothy Claassen and Pastor Marvin Claassen will officiate. The family will receive friends following the funeral at a luncheon at the church. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray expenses.

