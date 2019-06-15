1932 - 2019

Paul Shields, 87, of Pekin, Ill. passed away at 5:20 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Unity Point Health – Pekin.

Paul was a leap year baby, born Feb. 29, 1932 in Tuscola, Ill. to Albert and Lorraine (Lewis) Shields. He married Marlene Catherine Viviano on June 19, 1954 in Pekin. She passed away on Sept. 10, 2013.

He is also preceded in death by his parents, and one great grandson, Logan Paul.

He is survived by two daughters, Kay (Jerry) Paul and Janis (Brad) Simpkins, both of Pekin; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Tim) Sullivan, Stacey (Kurt) Glesne, Adam Paul, Gina (Jeff) Perry; ten great grandchildren, Alexis, Jaxson, Alivia Rugaard, Drake and Lydia Paul, and Elle, Vivian and Eva Glesne and Gianna and Weston Perry.

Paul was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin where he served as 11 a.m. Mass Usher. Sir Knight Paul Shields was a fourth degree member of Assembly 210 and Past Grand Knight of The Knights of Columbus Council #3507 in Pekin. He was a member of the Pekin Elks Club, Moose Lodge, American Red Cross, past President of the Jaycees and past Board Member of the Pekin Community High School and the Pekin Boys and Girls Club.

After graduation from high school, Paul attended St. Louis College of Mortuary Science and after graduation became a licensed Funeral Director / Embalmer working part time. He worked fulltime at Keystone Steel and Wire for 30 years. After he retired from Keystone, he worked full time as a Funeral Director for Endsley and Son Funeral Home, T. W Parks Colonial Chapel and Shields Funeral & Cremation Service retiring in 2013.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 303 South 7th, in Pekin with Father Michael Andrejek as celebrant. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 4 p.m. Monday, June 17 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin followed by the Knights of Columbus Chalice presentation at 4:30 p.m. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. An additional visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at St Joseph Church before the Funeral Mass. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Leukemia Research Foundation.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.