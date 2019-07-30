1936 - 2019

Rose Mary Lutz, 82, of Pekin, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin surrounded by her family.

Born Aug. 7, 1936, in Vandalia to Wiley O. and Pearl V. (Finley) Stanbery, she married Robert A. Lutz on Sept. 16, 1956, in Pekin. He survives.

Also surviving are one son, Michael (Denise) Lutz of Green Valley; two daughters, Marcy (Brian) Wilson of Peoria and Mary Ann (Dave) Vaupel of Pekin; five grandchildren, Andrew (Janelle) Lutz of Morton, Kristopher Vaupel, Shawn Lutz and Jarrod Vaupel, all of Pekin, and McKenzie Wilson of Peoria; one great-grandson, Samuel Lutz of Morton; one brother, Richard (Darlene) Stanbery of Maysville, Okla.; and one sister-in-law, Carol Stanbery of Pekin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three infant sons; one brother, Don; one sister, Jeanie; step-mother Lucy Stanbery; and her step-father, Herman Andrae.

Rose Mary was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pekin and was an active member of the Concordia Society.

She had worked as a sales representative for Johnson & Johnson, retiring in 2002. She had also worked for Hockenberg-Rubin for 25 years as a food broker.

Rose Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed doting over her grandchildren. She especially cherished family time and spending the holidays together.

She was a member of the Mother of Twins Club and was involved with the Pekin Lions Club. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bulls.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Hallmark House Nursing Center, Hospice Compassus and Rev. Simeon Raddatz for the wonderful and compassionate care provided to Rose Mary and her family throughout the last several weeks.

Her memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pekin. Rev. Simeon Raddatz will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Sand Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Green Valley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Good Shepherd Lutheran School at 3201 Court St. Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.