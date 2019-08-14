1960 - 2019

Gene R. Cornwell, 58, of Pekin, passed away at 9:52 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at UnityPoint Health — Methodist in Peoria.

Born Nov. 28, 1960, in Manistique, Mich. to William Roper and Sally (Masse) Cornwell, he married Debra Sheets on Jan. 28, 1980, in Pekin. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother, Sally (Carl) Cleaver; his daughter, Gena Goss of Pekin; two sons, Jason Cornwell of Pekin and Justin (Brooke) Cornwell of Mapleton; four grandchildren, Sydney Goss, Cole Cornwell, and Carter Cornwell, all of Pekin, and Riley Cornwell of Mapleton; one brother, Dale Cornwell of Pekin; and two sisters, Annette Cornwell and Tara Mlecko, both of Pekin.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Gene had worked the last several years for Hanna Steel in Pekin. He had previously worked for ADM in Peoria.

Gene loved the outdoors and fishing, and he especially enjoyed camping at Evening Star Campground in Havana. He also enjoyed woodworking and working on and restoring old cars.

Gene’s family will host a celebration of his life at a later date. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Illinois Chapter at 606 W. Glen Ave. Peoria, IL 61614.