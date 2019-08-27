1962 - 2019

Barbara J. “Barb” Wagner, 56, of Pekin, passed away 7:25 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Pekin Manor.

She was born Oct. 21, 1962 in Pekin to Ralph Lee and Mary Thelma (Ripper) Wagner. Her parents preceded her in death, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Surviving are two sisters, Linda A. Wagner and Julie L. Wagner, both of Pekin; two brothers, Michael L. (Pam) Wagner of Pekin and Timothy M. (Wendy) Wagner of Toulon; one nephew, Mark Wagner of Toulon and her aunt, Lillian Ripper of Aurora, Colorado. She also leaves her best friend and caregiver, Sherri Gschwend.

A 1980 graduate of Pekin Community High School, Barb went on to attend Illinois Central College and then graduated in 1985 from Illinois State University with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

She worked for Pekin Insurance since Feb. 26, 1990, last working in the life claims department at the end of June. She first worked as an apparel manager for Kmart at their Kirksville, Missouri store and at Bergner’s in Pekin.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed home decorating, cook outs with family and watching football and Home & Garden on television.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pekin, where she had served as a financial secretary and as a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pekin. The Rev. Daniel J. Bishop will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wed. at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, and also from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 711 Court Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554 or to the American Cancer Society, 4234 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61614.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.