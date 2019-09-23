PEKIN — Edward Allen Green, 82, of Pekin, passed away at 9:06 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.

Born November 4, 1936, in Glasford to Lee and Pearl (Adkison) Green, he married Carolyn Stoneburner in 1983 in Pekin. She died March 27, 2015, in Pekin. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are one son, Marty Green of Greenville, South Carolina; one step-son, Darren (Jennifer) Huskisson of Omaha, Nebraska; one stepdaughter, Kelli (Brian) Hedrick of East Peoria; five stepgrandchildren, Alexis Hedrick, Reagan, Campbell, Cade and Charles Huskisson; and one sister, Sandra (Louie) Maneno of Pekin.

Ed served in the United States Army.

An avid Chicago Cubs fan and fisherman, Ed also played baseball and basketball while attending school in Glasford. He was a talented musician and recorded several albums in Nashville, while singing with Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner.

Ed was a retired carpenter, working out Carpenter’s Local 644 in Pekin. He had owned and operated several restaurant’s in the Pekin area, including Ed & Carols, Inc.

His private graveside service will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to the donor’s choice.

