H. Wayne Carmichael of Bloomington went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 1st, 2019, at his home.

His funeral service will be 10:00 AM Monday, October 7, 2019, at Eastview Christian Church, 1500 N. Airport Road, Normal, IL. His graveside service will be 2:30 PM Monday at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Stanford, IL. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Visitation will be 2:00 PM-4:00 PM Sunday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, and from 9 AM to 10 AM Monday at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Wayne was born September 14, 1937, in Towanda, the son of Herschel H. and Vera Haning Carmichael. He married Beverly Torok on July 15, 1961, in Monee, IL.

After growing up on a farm near Heyworth, Wayne attended the University of Illinois where he received both a B.S. in Agriculture Science and a J.D. in Law. While attending the U of I, he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Agriculture Fraternity and Phi Alpha Delta legal fraternity. After participating in ROTC at the U of I, he was commissioned as an Armor Officer. He served his country in the US Army as a Tank Unit Commander in the 33rd Armor and in the Illinois Army National Guard.

Loving the practice of law, he was a senior partner in his firm in Pekin for 52 years. He also was a senior partner in the law firm of Saint & Carmichael, P.C., in Bloomington. The Illinois Bar Association honored him in 2015 as a Distinguished Counselor after 50 years of active practice. Wayne served as President of the Tazewell County Bar Association and the Estate Planning Council of Central Illinois.

Wayne was a founding board member of Central Illinois Radio Fellowship (WBNH), a local Moody Affiliate. While living in Pekin, he served as Deacon and Church Clerk at First Baptist Church as well as Regional Chairman for Christian Business Men’s Committee. In Bloomington, he was a member of Eastview Christian Church and an advisory board member of The Bible Telling program. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 58 years; daughters, Kimberly (Timothy) King, Monticello; and Kindra (John) Spears, Johnsburg; and son, Dr. Craig Carmichael, Bloomington. Fourteen grandchildren: Caleb (Melanie), Carson, Kendall (Mary Catherine), Renee and Robin King; Rachel (Eric) Defend; Rebecca (Justin) Gann; Naomi (Jacob) Bjerk; Jared, Nicole & Jadon Spears; and Collin, Nathan and Colton Carmichael. Five great grandchildren: Audriana, Isaac and Elijah Defend; Charlotte Gann and Jasper King. He is survived by one brother, Raymond, of Hudson and several nieces and nephews. Wayne loved gospel music and spending time with his family.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Alice Marie Carmichael, Norman Carmichael and Bonnie Lee.

His favorite choices for a memorial would be WBNH, Bible Telling, or Eastview Christian Church.

