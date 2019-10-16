PEKIN – Sandra K. “Sandy” Miller, 66, of Pekin passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Pekin.

She was born on August 1, 1953, in Canton to Vernon and Lylla (Jones) Miller. They preceded her in death along with her stepmother, Kathlyn Miller, and one brother, Gene Miller.

Surviving are one brother, David (Theresa) Miller of Canton; two half sisters, Sue Miller of Bartonville, Patty (Mike) Rishling of Gilbert AZ; two stepsisters, Deborah (Rodney) Finch of Carbondale, Sandra (Tom) Szpyrka of Springfield; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also surviving is her long-time companion, Peg Phillips.

Sandy worked for Butternut Bread Company, starting at the Thrift Stores and later as District Manager for much of the State of Illinois. She then worked at Phillips Tax Service.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton with a visitation to be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family and friends are invited to a reception to share stories and to celebrate her life at her residence on Saturday, October 17, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the service and a private burial of ashes will be held at Cuba Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S. in Pekin.

