PEKIN — Hollis “Babe” Wyatt, Jr., 87, of Pekin, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 11:04 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.

Born November 7, 1931, in Glasgow, Kentucky, to Hollis and Ola Clara (Britt) Wyatt, he married Nina Lucille Hurt on August 11, 1961, in Pekin.

Surviving are his wife of Pekin and three children: Randy (Yvonne) Wyatt of Colton, California, Kathy Wyatt Hernandez of Pekin, and Brian (Toni) Wyatt of North Carolina; nine grandchildren; five great-granddaughters; and one sister, Martha Hasson of Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Hollis was a veteran of the United States Army.

He had worked at the American Distillery in maintenance for 27 years, retiring in 1974. He was very active in the union and served as president for many years. Hollis then went on to work at Lonza, Inc. in Mapleton as maintenance supervisor, retiring in 1990 after 16 years of service.

A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Hollis was a family man. Everything he did was for his wife, Nina.

Hollis had remained a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Pekin since 1964, where he was a bus driver for many years.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral & Crematory in Pekin. Kenneth Seest will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army and Tazewell Military Rites Team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer’s Association, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.

