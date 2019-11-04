Shirley Ann Dickey, 85, of Pekin, passed away at 9:04 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.

She was born December 24, 1933, in Adair County, Iowa to Earl A. and Abby Day Blazek. She married Edward Dudley in 1955 in Iowa. She later married Logan C. Dickey on October 31, 1981, in Deer Creek, and he survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Vicki (Tom) Wood of Pekin; one son, Rick (Deann) Dudley of Pekin; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Barbara Pree; one son, Randy Dudley; two brothers; and three sisters.

Shirley worked for Eureka Williams in Bloomington until her retirement. She also worked at Grimm’s Truck Stop in Morton for many years.

She was a former member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Tremont, a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Pekin, where she taught Sunday school, taught Primary Church, and sang in the choir.

She and her husband hosted missionaries and their families in their home for many years.

She enjoyed gardening, reading her Bible, being with her church family and friends, and wrote and directed skits performed at the church. She was known as “Happy Grandma” to all children who knew her.

Her funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church in Pekin. Pastor Steve Rowell will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, and from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, both at the church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church in Pekin.

