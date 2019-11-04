W. Pauline Weyhrich, 94, of Hopedale formerly of Delavan, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Hopedale Nursing Home.

She was born March 3, 192,5 in Manito to Paul and Lillie V. Jones Woods. She married George Peter Weyhrich on June 9, 1950, and he passed away on May 14, 2003.

Surviving are two sons, George (Millie) Weyhrich of San Jose and Dennis (Michelle) Weyhrich of Delavan; three daughters, Judy (Jerry) Marfell of Fairfield, TX, Carole (Michael) Vetter of Springfield and Mary Weyhrich of Mason City; 16 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren. and 27 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gene Woods; one sister, Lila Cranwill. and one infant sister, Martha.

Pauline was a homemaker and worked at the Delavan Perk Up.

She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Delavan.

She loved sewing, crafts, family and camping.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 am Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Delavan. Frank Brozenec will officiate. A visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.

Memorials maybe made to the Hopedale Nursing Home or Christ Lutheran Church in Delavan.

