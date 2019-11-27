Richard N. “Dick” Sturgeon, 84, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at his home in Chillicothe.

Dick was born on February 12, 1935, in Chillicothe the son to Noble and Pernia Sturgeon.

Surviving is his wife, Susan (Lewis) Sturgeon of Chillicothe; two sons, Stephen (Brenda) Sturgeon of Magnolia and Stuart (Michelle) Sturgeon of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Crystal (Ben) Hill, Joshua Sturgeon, Jessa (Peter) Stevens, Anton (Bethany) Sturgeon, and Marina Sturgeon; and two sisters, Barbara Herridge and Marge Neff, both of Lacon. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Carol and his brother William “Bill” Sturgeon.

Dick retired from Ameritech. He drove a school bus for IVC School District 321 for several years. He enjoyed repairing clocks and watches, flying R/C planes, boating, and spending time with his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service time at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. Dick’s online memorial website may be viewed at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.