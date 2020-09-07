Patricia Leigh Curtis, 81, of Moline, IL, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on September 5, 2020 at Allure of Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded and no services have been scheduled per her wishes. Inurnment will be at Jackson Twp (Berlin) Cemetery at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family. Memorials can be directed to the family or the Habitat for Humanity Restore of Greater Sioux Falls.

Pat was born on July 28, 1939 in Nevada, Iowa, the oldest daughter of Edward Kenneth and Helen (Platts) Curtis. She graduated from Owasa High School in Owasa, IA in 1957. She was united in marriage to Benjamin Van Deest in June 1961 in Grundy Center, IA. They later divorced. After high school, she graduated from Ellsworth Community College in 1959 and went on to the University of Northern Iowa to graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education & Home Economics in 1961. She began her teaching career at Alta High School in Alta, IA from 1961-1968.

In 1968 she moved to Adrian, MN and began a sewing business out of her home custom designing clothing, home decor and bridal wear as well as being a substitute teacher. She worked for Carl’s Farm Store for a year and a half and sat on the Arnold Memorial Hospital Board for 5 years. Pat was the first woman elected to the school board in Adrian in 1974 where she served 4 years as the treasurer.

Another move took the family to Sioux Falls SD in 1978. Pat was a stay at home mom until she began working at the Argus Leader in 1981 where she was promoted to Human Resources Director. She worked at the Argus for 18 ½ years and sat on the editorial board for 7 of those years. She finished out her career at CCC Information Services in Sioux Falls as the Human Resources Director.

Her passion for helping and serving others was shown through her involvement in various professional and volunteer groups in Sioux Falls. She was president of the Sioux Empire Society for Human Resources and was named Sioux Empire HR Professional of the year in 2004. She also was president of the Sioux Falls Volunteers of American Board, United Way marketing and fundraising committee, Board of Beginning Experiences and the committee on Education and Art with the Chamber of Commerce. Pat was very active with her church, Spirit of Peace UCC, serving on many committees. After retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the ReStore at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls and was named Volunteer of the Year. She was a member of the Leadership Advisory Council of OLLI and enjoyed taking a variety of classes after retirement.

She moved to Geneseo, IL to be closer to family and watch 4 granddaughters grow up. Her granddaughters were the light of her life. Later she moved to Overlook Village in Moline, IL. There she made wonderful friends with whom she enjoyed spending time with by taking day trips, dinners together and being part of various committees.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kellie Sue (John) Barickman of Geneseo, IL; grandchildren Madeline, Abigail, Eliana, and Katherine Barickman all of Geneseo; a sister Sherry (Jim) Costello of Covina, CA and families of Tracy, Wendi and Colin Costello her beloved nieces and nephew.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Leah Kathleen Van Deest, and her parents.