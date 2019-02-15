RE: Man from Bartonville, welcome to 2019.

In a recent reader forum written by Charles Emig of Bartonville, the man said women “need to try and go to work when it is cold out” and hoped for a return to the “good ol’ days” when women weren’t “taking away jobs that were once held by males.”

Although lamenting the days of severe gender inequality may seem rejoiceful to men like Emig, Rosie the Riveter didn’t trailblaze her way through history for the Journal Star to publish some dated, unfounded opinion by some dude named Charles.

Here’s a fact: women now drive the world economy, according to the Harvard Business Journal. Women control approximately $20 trillion in annual consumer spending — meaning they represent a growth market two times larger than China and India combined.

There are more women in the workforce, government and, yes, law enforcement than ever before. In fact, studies show women actually have to work harder than their male counterparts to get a promotion or become a high-ranking executive for a company — perhaps the record number of women executives in the workforce can be pegged for a tendency to take the day off when it's cold, ha.

Further, not only are women disrupting the labor force and economy, they continue to spend an average of 4.5 hours each day doing unpaid work. Men devote less than half that, according to the OECD. Oh, the irony. It seems equal pay still wouldn’t be enough.

And finally, did anyone else watch Amy Klobuchar’s presidential bid announcement? The man she is looking to succeed won’t even get out in the rain to honor the country’s veterans… unbelievable, I know.

Stay out of the cold, men and the newspapers that give their vacuous sexism a platform, it’s the year of the woman.

Kara Hartnett

Metamora