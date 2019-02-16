This winter we are hiring at the university where I teach creative writing. Young writers of note are lining up for interviews for the coveted tenure track position and here is what I have noticed about their books and writing projects: they are all (every one of them) about climate change. In fact, I learned there is a name for this burgeoning new branch of literature — cli-fi.

One woman is writing a novel about Boston disappearing into the ocean; another young man is writing about a world riven by invasive species; and a third about a world smoked out by wildfires. This is our new obsession and our new reality and it is reflected in the work of our talented young writers. Our earth, to whit, is in trouble.

I didn’t need the young writers to wake me up to this, I merely needed to open my front door. I live in an area that has been experiencing a few climate shifts itself. Most notably, for the past few years, the so called “polar vortex,” which has descended from above to bring sub-zero temperatures along here for a record number of days. And I know this is something new because my house, built in 1929, is not equipped for it. The furnace cannot keep up with the cold, and this isn’t because of poor insulation. There has been a similar issue in the summer. My house simply cannot stay cool in over 100 degree heat with high humidity. Even with full-on AC.

New insects have come along with the climate shifts and they are infecting the trees of regions all around. The newly sick trees are more susceptible to fire. And on and on it goes.

The cli-fi writers that came to apply for jobs were doing more than just writing about climate change; they came hunting for a place to live that would be the best off in the long term in an era of climate disruptions. The super-cold winters and warmer summers of our region were nothing compared to the risks of hurricanes in southern and beachy climes, once considered ideal. By the end of this century it is now believed 13 million people will have been displaced by sea level rises (now being coined as SLR), in coastal communities.

Yet shoreline threat may not be the only deadly and expensive climate threat. The hurricanes that are attacking coastal cities are matched in brutality by the tornadoes punching the Midwest and punishing heat being visited on areas of the West.

Welcome to climate mass migration, people moving to get out of weather-stricken areas, and seeking somewhat less weather-stricken areas, even if only to move to higher ground in their own city.

Climate migration is not new. In the 1930s, 2.5 million Americans relocated out of the drought-ridden Midwest to escape the Dustbowl. The new migration is different, however, because it is not just out of one region but out of many. According to one researcher, 6 million Americans will likely flee floods and water-damaged homes in such places as Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey and New York, to name just a few areas. The new migration may just be to inland cities near where they now live. The migration will be massive; one study estimates that 56 percent of all counties will be affected by net migration. Florida could lose as many as 2.5 million residents and Texas could gain 1.5 million. People are going to be on the move, all around, here and there, and it won’t be pretty.

And that wall our president wants a bunch of billions to erect? That will be chump change compared to the walls that we will need to protect ourselves from a far more destructive threat: the ocean.

Here is what I learned from the job-seeking young academics, smart people who have come to my college this spring, as a part of our English Department search: cli-fi, the writing of books about climate change, is different from sci-fi, that brand of literature that is oriented around imagined futures. The difference is that cli-fi is real and it is already here.

Here is the thing and what I learned from the cli-fi authoring job seekers: no place is immune from climate change. One area's flooding is another’s deep freeze, is another’s fire risks and mudslides.

We will also see interventions of various kinds (also the topic of much cli-fi writing). There will be more and heftier sea walls being erected, elevated home and road construction, an emphasis on marsh sustainability. If I had a million dollars to invest right now, I might consider companies that make pumps, which will surely become ever more important as the water comes in and down with more frequency.

Elizabeth Cohen is an associate professor of English at State University of New York-Plattsburgh and the author of eight books including “The House on Beartown Road: A memoir of Love and Courage,” and most recently, a book of poetry about and for her mother, a gourmet cook and nutritionist, “The Patron Saint of Cauliflower” (Saint Julian Press).