A thoughtful, experienced educator friend of mine has a proposal for getting kids at extremely high risk of failure out of their violent neighborhoods — send them to boarding school.

The idea isn’t so nutty as it might appear at first blush. Illinois already has experience with running a boarding school: The Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) near Aurora.

Charles (Charlie) Roy of Peoria is a senior fundraiser for Bradley University. He returned to Illinois from California a few years ago to be close to family. In California, Charlie was president of Villanova Preparatory School, an Augustinian Catholic school favored by Hollywood celebrities and the like, as well as for a few poor kids.

Charlie says children from poor backgrounds can do well at residential boarding schools. So, Charlie proposes that Illinois consider piloting one or more seventh through 12th grade “prep schools.”

“Parents, whether of privilege or poverty, want the best for their children,” says Charlie. “Getting at-risk youngsters out of their neighborhoods might be best for them.”

Charlie says the value of boarding schools is not just a good education; maybe more important is the structured after-school time for study and club activities with adult role models, even dinner now and then at their advisers’ homes. The students might help pay for their experience by doing chores at the school, in the kitchen, housekeeping, lawn care.

My former headmaster friend has in mind drawing upon shuttered seminaries or small colleges in the Chicago and metro-East areas, so youngsters could spend weekends at home, if they wished.

I am thinking as well about schools in Downstate Illinois that are closed due to consolidations, where the students would stay full-time. I think the youngsters may well need to be removed almost permanently from their toxic neighborhoods.

Many small-town white folks I know have warped pictures of city folks from the ’hoods. But once they came to know the youngsters at a boarding school located in their midst, I am confident these good folks would embrace and go all out to support them.

For example, during the infamous Flood of 1993, inmates from Illinois prison bootcamps worked shoulder-to-shoulder with small-town residents along the Mississippi to sandbag and protect the small towns from the deluge.

Grateful locals came to realize their helpmates weren’t all bad. Jim Edgar, governor at the time, recalls that residents in Calhoun County, sandwiched between the Big River and the Illinois, invited inmates into their homes to have dinner with them.

I see these boarding schools as a cross between the Depression-era CCC camps, for boys at loose ends, and the present-day Illinois Math and Science Academy.

Illinois spends $34,000 per student annually to provide elite educations at IMSA for the children of the mostly well-heeled. These children would do about as well wherever they attended school, because their parents would insist upon it, and make sure it happened.

Another factoid: Illinois spends more than $200,000 per year per youngster in the facilities of our state Department of Juvenile Justice facilities, that is, prisons for our young.

Just as IMSA cannot accommodate all the math whizzes in Illinois, boarding school for kids from violent settings couldn’t take in all who would be better off away from their neighborhoods. Yet, a pilot boarding school or two might save some kids and teach us what works, or doesn’t.

I am not a Pollyanna. There would be problems and challenges. But, the violence and destined-for-failure environment of some of our most depleted neighborhoods have to be addressed.

Jim Nowlan is a former legislator and senior fellow at the University of Illinois’ Institute of Government and Public Affairs. He lives in Toulon. Contact him at jnowlan3@gmail.com.