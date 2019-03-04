JB Pritzker’s sunny disposition hasn’t changed now that he’s Illinois governor. He’s engaging and talks of building positive relationships with Republicans to see what can be done in a bipartisan fashion.

One thing Pritzker said that both parties can agree on is the need for a capital construction plan, which would be the first since 2009. Everybody likes infrastructure: union construction workers, construction company owners, residents, businesses and the politicians who cut the ribbons.

The problem will be figuring out how to pay for it. Nobody wants to raise motor fuel taxes, and a bill to enact a “miles driven” tax was met with shock and dismay and quickly withdrawn by its lone sponsor, state Rep. Marcus Evans Jr., D-Chicago.

The main reason Pritzker was visiting Rockford last week was to make a pitch for a graduated income tax, which he calls “the fair tax.” The Illinois Constitution requires a flat state income tax.

Pritzker pointed out that 34 states have graduated income taxes. Illinois is one of nine states with flat income taxes, and seven states, including Florida and Texas, have no state income tax.

Pritzker knows the fair tax won’t be easy to sell. All through the campaign, he declined to provide the proposed rates of his fair tax. What's missing right now are the details. He said he will provide the rates as the plan advances in the General Assembly and before Illinoisans are asked to vote on a tax amendment in 2020.

The graduated income tax must pass the state House and Senate with 60 percent majorities. When it goes to the voters as a proposed constitutional amendment, it also must pass with a 60 percent majority.

Pritzker all along has said that wealthy Illinoisans like him should pay higher taxes, presumably meaning that ordinary middle class folks shouldn’t pay more. Forbes listed Pritzker’s net worth Friday at $3.2 billion.

Pritzker noted other states around Illinois have graduated income taxes, mentioning Wisconsin and Iowa. In both of those states, however, low- and middle-income people pay a higher percentage of their income in state income taxes than Illinoisans do.

In Wisconsin, a married couple filing jointly and making $14,980 a year pays 5.84 percent in state income taxes; if they make $29,960 or more they pay 6.27 percent; the rate is 7.65 percent for couples making $336,200 and up.

In Iowa, a married couple making $14,382 a year pays 6.12 percent; if they make $31,960 they pay 6.8 percent; at $47,940 the rate kicks up to 7.92 percent, and if that couple earns $71,910 or more they pay 8.98 percent to Iowa.

Pritzker said his income tax plan will be tied to a reduction in local property taxes, which are used disproportionately in Illinois to fund public schools, even though the state constitution says, “The State has the primary responsibility for financing the system of public education.”

Currently, the governor noted, Illinois funds just 23 percent of the cost of public education in the state, and that is squeezing property-taxpayers throughout Illinois.

Chuck Sweeny is a columnist for the Rockford Register Star. His email is csweeny@rrstar.com.