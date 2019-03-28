The Republicans have again demonstrated a classic trait of their party: crumbling in the face of organized opposition. In this instance, it was produced by the well-known party weakness of fighting within itself. The latest example, of course, is the fracture within the party as a dozen GOP senators voted against their president, joining forces with every Democrat in both houses of Congress, to kill wall funding.

The Republicans who voted against their President give various reasons. Most spurious is that Trump was trying to usurp the power of Congress. Hooey. It would have shown the opposite — that Congress had absolute power to pass or kill any act born within itself. Either outcome would have remained in their heads.

The defectors will deny any results of the measure's passage. When, and if, crime rates rise, drug inflows increase, and progressives give voting rights to tens of thousands of illegal immigrants, the no-voting dozen will deny any fault. Perhaps most of all, our official leaders will have shown again that our country's laws (in this case immigration law) can be very easily ignored.

Paul Richards

Peoria