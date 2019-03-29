There are so many choices when it comes to warming up. Some folks may march in place, others will jog in place. Then, of course, there are jumping jacks, grapevines and step-touches! Basically, anything you do that gets you moving and your heart pumping should do the trick!



And when your warm-up has double duty effects with toning as a bonus, even better!



Luckily, we get double duty with our move today!



Today’s exercise is a warm-up called skater hops. This move not only gets your blood flowing, but it also will be toning your inner and outer thighs.



Begin this side to side hopping motion by standing tall and engaging your core. Tucking your arms up in front of your torso for balance, prepare to leap to the side. Using a considerable space, take a large leap with your right leg. And upon landing on your right foot, pull your left leg to your back side crossing your stable leg. Squeeze in the thighs, engage your glutes, and over extend the left leg as much as you can.



As quickly as both legs are planted on the ground, repeat the same move, but hopping to the opposite side with the left leg leading, and trailing with the right leg, and crossing it behind the left as well.



After a few repetitions, you will notice that this motion will look and feel similar to a speed skater. Continue this skater hop for as many as you can, shooting for at least 10 on each side. Taking a small break, you can continue with the same move or break it up with one of the earlier mentioned warm-up movements. And then returning to the skater hop in your own desired increments.



If your balance is slightly restricted, you can perform the same move, just without the hop, by stepping to the side and tapping the opposite toe behind you.

Whatever your planned workout will be, it is always good to start with some kind of a warming up movement to prepare your body for work.



