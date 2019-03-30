East Peoria's mayoral and City Council candidate forum was not just full enough to be standing-room-only, organizers with the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria had to set up an overflow space so some in the crowd of 130-plus could watch a live TV feed.

Then there were the crowds who filled a subterranean room at Peoria's Downtown library in the dead of winter to quiz Peoria City Council candidates — a scene replicated at churches, community centers and a university ballroom throughout the last three months during other forums.

It's safe to say there's higher than usual interest in Tuesday's election.

That's borne out by the number of people who have gone to the polls ahead of election day, with early voting numbers some 70-percent higher than two years ago — even before counting the final-weekend surge of interest that materializes.

That makes our civic-minded hearts skip a beat.

Odd-year elections have habitually been lower-turnout affairs, even though candidates are seeking offices that have direct, ground-level impact on our daily lives, from our roads and public safety to our schools and parks.

In those roles, their decisions help spend the bulk of our property tax dollars, which is what makes showing up to vote so crucial — and explains why more people this year are showing an interest in the contests, and in many cases why many more people are running for office.

The latter takes substantial courage, and we salute everyone who cares enough about their community to seek election to high-work, low-pay (or no-pay) positions in which they'll have to make difficult choices and see the effects on their own neighbors.

As with every election cycle, the Journal Star editorial board has weighed in on some races, endorsing candidates for election. These endorsements aren't predictions. And they aren't all blanket statements of support, either. Rather, they're assessments of who the editorial board believes will offer the strongest improvement to a government.

That judgment comes after face-to-face meetings, in-depth discussions on issues, a review of detailed questionnaire responses, review of the candidates' records, and in some cases observing their answers at public forums.

Some are easy choices; sometimes there's very little to distinguish candidates. Voters, though, must make a decision. And so we offer these endorsements to weigh alongside your own review of a campaign's proposals and promises, and your own interactions with office-seekers.

The Journal Star endorses:

Peoria City Council — In the February primary we endorsed Rita Ali, Andre Allen, Zach Oyler and Sid Ruckriegel. For the fifth at-large City Council seat, we also endorse Beth Jensen.

East Peoria Mayor — John Kahl.

Peoria Park Board President — Michael Van Cleve.