In some ways, the end of this year’s legislative session feels familiar.

The budget bill — all 1,581 pages of it — was introduced around noon Friday, the last scheduled day of the session. Various aspects of the fiscal year 2020 budget were approved throughout Friday and Saturday by the two chambers, giving rank-and-file lawmakers and the public precious little time to truly read and digest it. Per usual, we’re expected to take lawmakers at their word that the $40 billion spending plan is balanced.

The session didn’t end on schedule, but that’s nothing new, either. In recent years, the session has at times stretched for weeks after the scheduled end. We don’t seem to be faced with that this year: The House met Saturday (and could meet Sunday, too) and the Senate is expected to meet today to consider additional items. As usual, the final agreements on the big stuff — like the budget — seemed to be hammered out by the governor and top legislative leaders.

That familiarity is disappointing — but only to an extent. Legislative sessions during Bruce Rauner's four years as governor were marked largely by inaction, including the devastating two-year budget impasse. But Gov. JB Pritzker, who took office in January, got to work immediately on accomplishing major pieces of his legislative agenda — including getting a statewide $15 minimum wage approved before his budget address in February. So when Pritzker said the session would conclude on time, it was easy to believe it would happen.

But a few days of overtime should not overshadow the fact that this legislative session was successful — if you define successful as setting a new trajectory for the state. We’re not saying we agree with everything lawmakers have done during the past five months. But after years of partisan bickering and failures when it came to shoring up the state’s finances, actions taken during 2019 are poised to turn Illinois in a more positive direction.

Vital to that effort will be a statewide construction plan. There is no doubt our buildings, roads, bridges and other infrastructure need attention now. Ironing out all the details — including how to raise the billions needed to pay for it — are among the issues lawmakers must address this weekend, and they seem ready to do so.

Illinoisans have a year and a half to decide whether to amend the state constitution to permit a graduated income tax. The state's dire financial outlook isn’t going to improve by sticking with the status quo. Give Pritzker credit with not just saying it’s time to look for another way, but actually offering a plan — one on which that the state’s residents will have the final say.

Like law enforcement officials and medical professionals, we too have concerns about how legalizing marijuana will affect Illinois. But the process followed to get it approved was spot on. The sponsors of the marijuana legislation listened to anyone who wanted a say. The measure was changed multiple times to address valid concerns. We can lament over the budget being introduced and approved in the span of about a day, but would be remiss if we didn't celebrate that some lawmakers pursue their legislative agenda in the manner we want more of them to follow.

And even though we didn’t like the way the budget bill was rushed, we find some things to like in there. There’s more money than is required by the new funding formula for K-12 education. There’s a 5 percent funding increase for public higher education institutions. And there’s at least $50 million more for the Department of Children and Family Services, which clearly needs the help.

Yes, we're likely to find things in the budget we don't like. And as always, there were missed opportunities.

But at the end of the day, and thanks in no small part to some welcome glimmers of bipartisanship, this was a session to remember.