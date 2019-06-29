In his first face-off with his rivals for the 2020 Democratic nomination, Joe Biden came off as a candidate trapped in amber.

The former vice president has led in all the polls based on a presumption he is the party's strongest bet to beat President Donald Trump. Biden betrayed the weakness of that premise with a feeble performance in Thursday's debate.

Biden seemed to have been dropped onto the center of the debate stage from a different era and looked bewildered at times for having found himself there.

He defended the record he has built and the values he has displayed over nearly half a century in public life, while showing lapses in his grasp of the fact the country has moved forward.

All of this might be the foundation for a reassuring, sepia-toned message in November 2020, one that could help win back some older white voters who helped elect Trump.

But first, he has to get that far. Biden did not appear to have anticipated or prepared for attacks from opponents who share his views on most issues. No doubt, his performance raised worries among Democrats as to whether he, as their nominee, could do any better at withstanding an onslaught from Trump and the Republicans.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was the most skillful at exposing Biden's vulnerabilities, particularly on race.

She told Biden his recent, ill-considered boasts about being able to work with segregationist senators in decades past stirred no fond memories of a time when even adversaries could find common ground. "It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country," Harris said.

But the real affront, she added, was in Biden's own actions. "You also worked with them to oppose busing," Harris said. "And you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me."

Biden compounded the damage with a meandering defense echoing one of the arguments that defenders of segregation themselves often used: that he did not oppose integration but merely wanted to assure decisions from Washington would not override local control of education.

"Well, there was a failure of states to integrate public schools in America," Harris shot back. "So that's where the federal government must step in. That's why we have the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act."

A single debate, even one as disastrous as we saw on Thursday, will not seal Biden's fate. But it might have recalibrated expectations. Biden must come to a more honest reckoning with his past and outline a vision of the future that is convincing and inspiring.

