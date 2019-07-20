Now that Illinois is getting a new Task Force on Elder Abuse, it must appoint at least one family survivor — at least one voice who speaks from that tortured place of experience. Elder abuse is a family dysfunction. It typically is committed by a relative or household member who is needed for the failing elder’s care.

The typical abuser swoops in to exploit the crisis caused by an elder’s medical or home care emergency. The abuser lies to, frightens and pressures the already medically traumatized elder to isolate him from other family who’ve been visiting and taking care of the senior for years. Longstanding family caregivers are simultaneously attacked to traumatize, paralyze and strip them of the elder’s legal proxies.

Once the abuser has the disabled elder isolated and under control, emotional abuse may be compounded, in secrecy, by financial and physical abuse.

Family members who’ve been betrayed, attacked and excluded may desperately want to continue helping and protecting their beloved elder. But they can’t protect themselves from the withering, one-sided war being waged on them through manipulation of the senior and his misappropriated legal powers.

Only by hearing from survivors of this hellish process can the state help families, who will always be our elders’ best defense against abuse. Break the anguish of helplessness and silence and mobilize against the abusers in their midst.

Sandy Baksys, Springfield