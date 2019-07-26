The fact that the Squad, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, are being spoiled by the Democrats, is a sad indictment of their party. Unfortunately, the Democrat Party is incapable of any adult correction of these wayward children in Congress as they have swung so far to the left that just about anything is permitted. These four congresswomen should have been corrected in their actions by the leadership as well as by the other members.

Why? Voters have a right to expect a better example from a member of Congress. That includes some beneficial leadership and the use of some polite and respectful speech in place of crude cursing. For another, they should show some love for the country that they have sworn to serve and protect. It's for sure that they need to improve the content of their character.

Wake up Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and admit to the detriment of our country you have lost control of your party.

Mike Schwerer, Peoria