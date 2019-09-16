Year in and year out, Illinois is one of the leading ethanol producers and consumers in the United States. Ethanol has a $5.5-billion economic impact on our state’s economy and supports more than 4,000 Illinois jobs. Central Illinois is home to four of the largest ethanol producers in the state: ADM, Marquis Energy in Hennepin, Pacific Ethanol in Pekin and Big River Resources in Galva.

This year, farmers and ethanol producers received a major win with President Donald Trump’s implementation of year-round sales of fuel blended with 15% ethanol. But recent news that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs) to over 30 oil refiners, on top of waivers previously granted, is a major setback for the ethanol industry.

The EPA’s waiver decision raises the number of exempted gallons of ethanol to over 4 billion since 2016, none of which has been reallocated, and goes against the intent of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which requires oil companies to blend renewable fuel leading to job creation, as well as reduced oil dependence and carbon emissions.

The ethanol industry helps drive demand for Illinois corn, which leads to higher commodity prices for our farmers. As farmers enter a tough harvest season, Washington shouldn’t sabotage the ethanol market further by undercutting billions of gallons of ethanol through unwarranted SREs.

Since the implementation of the RFS in 2008, not only have Illinois corn producers seen increased demand in their products, but ethanol has diversified America’s fuel portfolio, creating more affordable and environmentally friendly options for consumers.

A strong RFS and expansion of ethanol sales helps bolster the commodity markets for Illinois producers and provides greater access to environmentally friendly renewable fuels. Undermining this progress by providing unwarranted waivers to oil refiners that are already prospering, while farmers face harsh conditions, goes against promises made to the agriculture community in the Midwest.

Agriculture and ethanol producers faced tougher challenges this past year. Record rainfall and flooding grinded planting season to a halt and ongoing trade disputes have hindered producer’s ability to get their products to market. The pressure on rural America is at a near breaking point and the EPA’s decision will only harm the Midwest producers further.

Through the hardships, the ethanol industry provides an important market for producers to stabilize decreasing commodity prices, but the newest round of SREs threatens to cripple an important market for farmers and endangers ethanol plants across Midwest. In Illinois alone, we’ve already seen several plants stymie expansion opportunities or cease operation all together due in part to previous rounds of SREs.

I appreciated the president and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s recent comments that they are working to mitigate the impact these SREs will have on agriculture and ethanol producers, but the clock is ticking. Any agreement must provide a path forward for our agriculture producers and ensure that the over 4 billion gallons of ethanol lost from SREs are made up for.

Over the years, we’ve taken important steps to allow the ethanol industry to prosper, in turn providing America with more fuel-efficient options at the pump and increasing market opportunities for agriculture producers. However, recent EPA decisions on top of a tough agriculture economy threaten the economic viability of farmers and the ethanol industry across the Midwest.

As agriculture and ethanol producers in Illinois continue to navigate tumultuous times economically, Washington shouldn’t be undercutting billions of dollars of potential opportunity in the ethanol industry. The EPA’s decision to grant more SREs is misguided and they must act swiftly to right this wrong.

Congressman Darin LaHood represents Illinois’ 18th Congressional District, which includes parts of Peoria.