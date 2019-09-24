Are you registered to vote? If not, now is the time to do so. The process is easy and not time-consuming, and it's the right thing if you want to have a say in how you are governed.

Today is eighth annual National Voter Registration Day, a bipartisan, nationwide effort to register voters. The 4,000-strong network of community partners that lead National Voter Registration Day events across the country includes 1,600 nonprofits, 900 libraries and 600 universities, along with local election offices, businesses and veterans groups. Since 2012, more than 2.4 million voters have registered or updated their registration as a result of the initiative.

You can find local voter registration events near you at NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org/events. One such event is at the Chillicothe Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave.

In Illinois, you can register to vote online, by mail and in-person at your county election authority. You can also register at your local Illinois driver license office (DMV) when you apply for a new driver’s license.

Peoria County residents can register to vote online at peoriaelections.org.

Other places to register in person include the Board of Election Commissioner’s Office. Locations can be found here: https://www.elections.il.gov/ElectionAuthorities/ElecAuthorityList.aspx, as well as county clerk’s offices, city and village offices, military recruitment offices, township offices and public libraries.

To register, you need:

• A completed Illinois Voter Registration Form (Form SBE R-19).

• Two documents proving identification. One document must show your current address.

• Either a copy of your valid photo identification, such as your driver’s license or ID card, or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number and a valid photo identification.

• A copy of a document proving your residential address, such as a current utility bill, bank statement or paycheck.

Once your application is processed, you will be mailed an Illinois voter identification card.

Those eligible to vote must:

• Be a U.S. Citizen.

• Turn age 18 on or before the date of the General Election.

• Live in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

• Not be serving a sentence of confinement in prison as a result of a conviction.

• Not claim the right to vote anywhere else.

See you at the polls.