The results are in. The Trump tax cuts resulted in most families saving so little that majorities continue to insist they see no difference in their paychecks. But one very small group made out spectacularly.

According to figures put together by economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, detailed in their soon-to-be-released book, "The Triumph of Injustice," last year the 400 richest Americans "paid a lower total tax rate — spanning federal, state and local taxes — than any other income group." One impact? Income inequality is at record levels while wealth inequality in the United States is approaching that of Third World countries.

This, however, is still not enough for the richest Americans. Like the starving Oliver Twist, they want some more. They continue to prioritize their wealthy-to-extremely-wealthy bottom line over our welfare and what we stand for as a country.

Even as President Donald Trump melts down in public, tramples long-standing alliances, destroys the integrity of our political and regulatory systems, denies the reality of climate change and inflicts cruelties on the poor and desperate on a seemingly daily basis, the big money remains most concerned about their own bottom lines and the possibility of either Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

One prominent Democratic donor told The Washington Post he would refuse to vote if Warren was the nominee going up against Trump. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg claimed a Warren victory would be an "existential" crisis for the social media giant. Wall Streeters and corporate superstars rant about Sanders and Warren so much, they sound all but unhinged — billionaire private equity investor Stephen Schwarzman recently complained, "Maybe Bernie Sanders shouldn't exist."

Some of our complainers sound as if they stepped out of a Gilded Age satire. Wall Street Journal columnist John Stoll found yacht and boat manufacturers — already bleeding financially as a result of the Trump tariff wars — stumping for Trump because higher taxes could "slow demand for high-dollar boats." (I'll remember that while I'm pondering my soaring bills for health care, housing and my children's college education.)

The reason is for these rants? Both Sanders and Warren are proposing increased taxes on wealth and crackdowns on big-money influence in politics and big-businesses power over all of us.

Beginning in the 1980s, short-term shareholder value became the be-all and end-all, something almost certainly not so coincidentally befitted the people in charge, who received the bulk of their ever increasing pay in that form. (Yes, Sanders has a plan to fight that, too.) That money allowed them an ever greater influence in our culture, economy and politics, celebrated as people of unique genius and insight. It's a selfish, shortsighted way of thinking but one that's been ascendant for the better part of 40 years. The result? Those Trump tax cuts.

Helaine Olen is the author of "Pound Foolish: Exposing the Dark Side of the Personal Finance Industry."