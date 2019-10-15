Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, have said the world will end in 12 years if nothing is done to address climate change. Are they correct? Let’s look back at some climate change predictions that were wrong.

In 1989, Noel Brown, a senior U.N. environmental official, said entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000. Wrong.

In 1970, University of California at Davis professor Kenneth Watt warned present trends would make the world eleven degrees colder in the year 2000 causing another ice age. Wrong.

In 2006, Al Gore said humanity had only 10 years left before the world would reach a point of no return. Wrong.

In 1982, U.N. official Mostafa Tolba, executive director of the U.N. Environment Program, warned by the turn of the century an environmental catastrophe will witness devastation as complete as any nuclear holocaust. Wrong.

In 1970, the secretary of the Smithsonian Museum, Sidney Dillion Ripley, said in 25 years 75% of all the species of living animals will be extinct. Wrong.

Tom Dietrich, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, formerly of Dunlap