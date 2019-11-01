Moody’s signaled that Illinois is the least prepared state for a moderate economic recession and struggling to keep the ratings just above junk from all three credit rating agencies.

It is stunning to see state lawmakers have no interest to take simple logical steps to control fiscal disaster waiting to happen. We have no way to regulate the defined benefits, generously offered to the public worker groups without a constitutional amendment.

The state’s unfunded pension liability is growing faster than taxpayers’ ability to keep up. When more than a quarter of general fund revenues going to the pension system at state level, other public service priorities get crowded out.

We all must agree that the problem is not funding but it’s the benefits problem. It is obvious to see the entire world is moving in a direction of more controlled liability or less liability.

The city of Peoria is being crushed by pension costs and according to Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich, 85% of the city’s property tax revenue goes to pensions, rather than much required public services.

Peoria city leaders came up with an innovative way to charge residents with a “public safety pension fee” in October. According Mr. Urich, pensions are the fastest-growing expense in the city’s budget, growing at 11% each year. The pension fee has been authorized for three years and city council does not want increase property taxes, but they are “OK” with the fee.

Whether it is fee or tax, residents are being penalized for the decisions made by political leaders and public officials. Remember they have no interest in solving the issue for the future generations, their focus is to fund the pension account.

Consolidation of the 650 separate pension funds for firefighters and police into two major accounts may be a good start. But let’s be honest, there is a long and rough road ahead to make drastic changes to the pension protection clause along with common sense COLA instead fixed compound increase of the benefits.

There are multiple solutions on the table and one of them is converting the defined benefit plan to a defined contribution plan. Some 85% of private sector employees are enrolled in some form of defined contribution plan. Eighteen states out of 50 have adapted a defined contribution plans since 2010.

To ease the pain for the small- and medium-municipalities the state should allow municipal bankruptcy to restructure the debt and along with that public should reject politicians pension burden and make the schools responsible for their teacher’s retirement planning and benefits.

Nagaraju Rayani is a senior business solutions manager at L&T Technology Services. He lives in Edwards.