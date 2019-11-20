After 15 years away from the city, I probably shouldn’t have been surprised to see a wild turkey in the suburbs.



However, I was surprised to see a wild turkey in the suburbs this close to Thanksgiving.



Not that he really had anything to worry about. The residents of my town prefer to buy their Thanksgiving turkeys pre-packaged. But still, if I were a turkey, I don’t think I would take any chances. I’d fly up to Canada where they celebrated thanksgiving in October, or maybe find a nice vegan commune where they celebrate the holidays with a tofurkey instead.



Of course, I’m not a turkey, so I really don’t know what turkeys think about this time of year. But clearly the wild turkey I encountered seemed stubbornly determined to ride out Thanksgiving in my neighborhood.



He was, in fact, in a big hurry to go nowhere.



“Hey you big turkey, get out of my driveway!” I yelled out my car window, hoping to get him to move so I could pull into my garage.



The turkey feigned indifference and continued to stand his ground. I tooted on the horn lightly. I didn’t want to give him some kind of poultry panic attack.



He turned his head and gobbled at me. It wasn’t a nice, “Give me a minute, please” gobble. It was more like a mean, “Back off, lady” gobble.



I decided two could play at that game and I leaned out the window and gave him the raspberry. I know if I were a wild turkey, that would certainly give me pause.



Of course, I’m not a wild turkey so I really have no idea what a raspberry means to a turkey. But apparently, it didn’t go over well because the turkey suddenly ran toward my car and pecked hard on my bumper.



“ARE YOU KIDDING ME?” I thundered. “Who does that? What are you … some kind of animal?”



I quickly threw the car in reverse and peeled down the driveway away from the turkey. This was clearly one crazy bird. For all I knew he was packing some heat under those wings and was waiting for me to go ahead and make his day.



Still, I’ve never backed away from a fight and I certainly wasn’t going to let some dodo bird keep me from my home. Especially since I had a frozen Thanksgiving turkey in the back of my car that was beginning to defrost.



(Yes, the irony was not lost on me that a wild turkey was blocking me from putting my frozen turkey in the freezer.)



Since the turkey did not seem impressed by the car, I suspected that I would need to get out of the car and confront him face to, um, waddle. I knew I was even less safe out in the open than I was in my car. Out there, I was an easy target for a ground assault or worse yet, an aerial poo attack. So I decided I needed some kind of defense.



As I looked around for something to wave at the turkey, it suddenly occurred to me that I had a really good weapon right in the back of my car.

Reaching behind me, I grabbed the frozen turkey out of the bag, bolted out of my car, ran up the driveway and bowled the frozen turkey right at the live one. The wild turkey flew up in the air to avoid the turkey ball and landed in my neighbor’s yard.



Mission accomplished.



And that, my friends, is how you get two birds with one, um, bird.

