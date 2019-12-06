The Editorial Board of the State Journal Register offers this week’s Thumbs Up:

Thumbs up to the many organizations who prepared and shared Thanksgiving and holiday meals. Whether it was the Andre Iguodala Foundation, ABATE, this paper’s Friend-in-Deed, a radio station and its listeners in Lincoln Park, or any number of local churches working together or individually, we applaud the generosity shown by those who voluntarily donated time, financial resources, and successful efforts in planning and delivering these traditional meals. Please remember too that the Central Illinois Food Bank, local food pantries, and summer meals for students work to meet these needs year round. It doesn’t take long for hunger to return.

Thumbs up to the hard work and success of students, parents, teachers and staff of Harvard Park Elementary which moved from “lowest performing” to “commendable” on the Illinois State Board of Education report card released last month. The school was the only one in the State Journal-Register readership area to move up two spots. One of the successful strategies was a challenge posed by Principal James Hayes to teachers to make home visits to talk with and engage parents. School social worker Cara Niemeyer noted, “Educators are being called on to do so much more. Our teachers are embracing it and running with it and that is a huge part of why we’ve been able to make progress.” Thanks for the risks you have taken and the hard work you’ve done to assure success for these Harvard Park students. While maintaining these efforts, we realize the district must undertake similar initiatives at Lanphier High School.

Thumbs up to the University of Illinois Springfield selection of Peyton Deterding as it new director of athletics. After 12 years at Illinois State University, Deterding was chosen from more than 50 candidates for the position that has been vacant since July. He noted that UIS, a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, has 17 sports and more may be added in the future. Chancellor Susan Koch is “confident he will build on the many recent achievements of our student athletes to advance our young Division II program to even more success.” Congratulations, Athletic Director Deterding, and welcome to Springfield.

Thumbs up to the city council convening the Public Utilities committee meeting to continue publicly the much-needed discussion of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) received last May. The agenda will include a review of the IRP and an update from CWLP. In addition, ScottMadden Inc. will provide information the planning process and considerations for retiring power plants. We encourage all residents to study these recommendations for the future of this public, municipal utility by attending the meeting, viewing the broadcast on Municipal Channel 18 or live stream on the city website, or reviewing the report and actions to date at www.cwlp.com/IRP.aspx.

This is an important first step and it is high time for a clear action plan. Difficult decisions aren’t made easier by dithering.