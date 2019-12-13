A reminder to consider when hearing Republicans trash talk the Democrats saying they are doing nothing. A decade ago, the Democrats in the U.S. Congress and President Obama saved the nation from a serious, if not tragic, economic collapse that was due to Republican fiscal malfeasance under the Bush administration. They then enacted the ACA, a health care law crafted to build on the existing insurance and health care providers. That expanded health care insurance and restricted providers from denying coverage to those who needed it the most. It was not perfect but considerably better than the conditions of profit seeking that were then in effect.

During those years, the Republicans obstructed appointments to the federal courts, including the Supreme Court, obstructed and voted against beneficial laws and improvements enacted by the Democrats, even countering those of their own that the Democrats supported.

It is telling that the Republicans have become a party dominated by a cult of people who want this nation to become controlled by a corporate/political oligarchy system of top-down economics and politics. That it is a mirror of what the Russian and Chinese people have is not being considered. It is about greed and power. That the Republicans have become accessories of Russian campaign donations and election interference is a casualty of their greed.

Ed Dentino, East Peoria