Republicans have adopted from Donald Trump the perverse habit of accusing Democrats of a bad thing while boldly and publicly committing the same offense. Thus we have an exhibition of the first rule of American political bias — it’s not wrong when Republicans do it.

A central tenet of American political reporting seems to be both sides misbehave equally; thus the media report politics this way, and end every article with a rhetorical shrug, as if to say the truth can never be known. Out of this compost sprouts public cynicism regarding both politics and journalism.

But the truth can be known, if one is dedicated to excavating it. Republicans wailed and gnashed their teeth over the House Impeachment Inquiry, calling it a kangaroo court, when even the Republican witnesses supported the case for impeachment — at least, those witnesses the White House couldn’t prevent from testifying.

But once the case moves to the Senate, Mitch McConnell has openly promised to run what law expert Dahlia Lithwick has called “the very definition of a kangaroo court.” There’s not even a cursory attempt to hide raw partisanship behind a gauze of impartiality.

Not only don’t both sides do it equally, but the chicanery is all but entirely performed by the Republicans. And the mainstream media’s lack of exertion over this daylight robbery of trust and truth, this disemboweling of democracy, is both shocking and inexcusable.

Once Trump is made a king, not even mildly critical media will be allowed to exist.

Jeffrey Hobbs, Springfield