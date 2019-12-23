For 364 days a year, we rely on words to express our opinions here at 1 News Plaza. Today we make Christmas Day the exception. Let's call it our Editorial Cartoon Christmas.

Keep in mind editorial cartoons aren’t like the comic strips found on the funny page. They’re meant to agitate as well as amuse, to encourage debate as well as entertain. They can reduce the world’s most powerful men and women to a caricature or elevate the most common subjects to headline news. Much as we might like a respite from reality, it marches on, even on Christmas.

So have a chuckle, have a chat, and most of all, may you and yours have a merry Christmas.

This has been another challenging year in central Illinois and, indeed, the nation and world. On a day like today, it’s nice to let the pictures do the talking.

Enjoy!

The Editors