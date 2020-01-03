Although the participatory democracy designed by our national founders was based on diplomacy and good will, we are in the stormy seas of tumult and shouting. From the highest levels of government (executive and congressional) to the lowest (thistle commissioners and dogcatchers), a good many citizens/officials have chosen screaming and bluster — and indeed, rhetorical thuggery to promote opinions.

Indeed, it's as if we are at war. But not with muskets and missals. It's with mudslinging and insults. A "get even" mentality causes injury. The landscape is made crimson by the blood of hurt feelings and damaged emotions. This national "falling out" should stop. Over the generations America's morality has lessened. Fear of, and service to, deity have diminished — to our peril.

Finding solutions for the national good are not accomplished by imposing a "my way or the highway" mantra. Political power is better sought by the ballot than by a vocal war. The foundations of governing are based on the 3-Rs — Respect, Reason and Reconciliation.

The heady, the high minded, and the proud need to humble themselves. Think before you speak. Meekness is a noble virtue. Grace is only granted to the humble. Let the despicable and screeching blather give way to dignity and statesmanship.

We need to elevate our national discourse, not denigrate it. But before we can impose the 3-Rs, we need to learn the ABC's of an alphabetical acronym — "Always Be Cordial."

Perry Klopfenstein, Gridley