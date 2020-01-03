Most of you will make new year’s resolutions and most of you will fail. Only about 8% of people succeed in achieving their resolutions, a low percentage that perhaps is because most resolutions focus on the individual — exercise more, lose weight, save money, etc. — rather than goals that would help your neighbors, friends and community as a whole.

How about making these five resolutions part of your 2020 plan.

1. Vote. This is an election year and while the November presidential election will draw the most people to the polls, we urge you to pay attention to local elections in March as well as in November.

Primaries will be on the March 17 ballot in Illinois. Too often in central Illinois, the primary determines who will get the job. Many primary winners go unopposed in the general election so if you don’t vote in the primary, you might not have a say in who gets elected.

We’re often disappointed by the turnout in local elections, sometimes hovering around 20% to 40%. It’s a shame that when about a third of registered votes show up that it’s considered a decent turnout.

Voting has been made easier in recent years by early voting, absentee ballots and the like, and there really is no excuse not to cast a ballot.

And if you aren't yet registered to vote, do so today.

2. Sign up for Mental Health First Aid training. One in five people older than 18 suffers from a diagnosable mental health disorder. You are more likely to run into someone suffering a mental health crisis than someone having a heart attack.

Mental Health First Aid is an eight-hour training course that teaches skills to help someone experiencing a mental health crisis. The program builds mental health literacy and helps participants identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance abuse.

Check with your local health network for times this training is offered.

This requires a great commitment, but it is well worth your time and effort to prepare yourself to help someone in need.

3. Give blood. January is National Blood Donor Month — a perfect time to commit to giving blood regularly for the entire year. Donating blood is one of the easiest ways to make a difference in your community.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States requires a blood transfusion. You can give blood six times a year, depending on how you time your donation. You must wait at least eight weeks (56 days) between donations of whole blood and 16 weeks (112 days) between double red cells.

To donate blood, you must be in good health and at least age 17 (16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donation is totally safe. Your body has about 10 pints of blood circulating at any time. About 1 pint is given during a donation.

This is an easy resolution to keep. For more information or to make an appointment to donate blood, please call toll free (866)448-3253, or go online at www.cicbc.org.

4 . Volunteer: Illinois ranks the highest among states in the country when it comes to volunteering, with 2.5 million people actively involved with a non-profit organization, according to Serve Illinois. Illinois volunteers in 2016 served 287 million total hours, which was valued at $7.3 billion.

Volunteering is a benefit to your community, social-service organizations, libraries, schools, hospitals and animal shelters, to name a few. It's also a good thing for the person volunteering her or his time, because it just makes you feel good. You also have an opportunity to meet new people.

To find a volunteer opportunity, start with an organization that means something personal to you, or visit https://www.allforgood.org/search.

5. Make a new friend. We live in a country that is becoming more fractured. We stick with our own kind, people our own age, or share our political views, culture or heritage. As a result, too often we live in an echo chamber of similar opinions and thoughts. While it might offer some comfort or a sense of safety, it also limits opportunities to learn, experience new things or get a new sense of empathy for others.

Make a pledge to get outside your comfort zone and have coffee or lunch with someone who isn't like you to get to know what they care about, what makes them happy or what they want out of life. You may even learn something about yourself.